Sydney is getting a month-long pop-up avocado café

Now that smashed avocado on toast has come to represent the economic pressures faced by millennials in Sydney, it makes sense that someone would take the meme to great new heights by opening an avocado café in Surry Hills. They're calling the pop-up Good Fat, and while it is ostensibly a marketing tool for the new season of Australian avocados that are about to start flooding our shelves for a summer of guac, it is also serving up 20 dishes all for under $20. What other marketing campaign makes you breakfast?

Of course, they could have phoned it in and made a menu of avo toast with different toppings, but chef Liam Crawley has gone to great lengths to create dishes using avo that might surprise you, like the avocado breakfast skins, which is a smoothie bowl served in an avo shell, made with avocado, acai, banana, blueberries and mango, topped with more sliced avocado, granola and hemp seeds. There will also be an avocornetto, which is avocado ice cream with shaved dark chocolate, sweet pumpkin short bread cream, praline and salted caramel in a waffle cone.

Good Fat opens on Thursday November 2 and its last day of operation is Thursday November 30. 355 Crown St, Surry Hills 2010. Mon-Sat 7am-9pm; Sun 8am-5pm.

