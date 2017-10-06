Sydney Opera House is screening a free preview of Stranger Things Season 2

Miss seeing the Demogorgon in your sleep? Hankering for midnight Eggos? Never fear, supernatural fans, because popular Netflix show Stranger Things will be back on our screens very soon – and to celebrate Sydney Opera House is hosting a free fan screening of the first episode of season two.

It’ll be the largest free fan event in the world and the official Australian premiere, just four days before Halloween. There’ll be two sessions on Friday October 27 at 10.30am and noon, which line up with the global LA premiere and will be hours before the season is available on Netflix.



Getting into the full theme, the Opera House’s northern and southern foyers will be decked out with 1984 arcade games and spooky Upside Down decor. Dressing up is very much encouraged – and they’ll be serving up Benny’s Burgers to ward off those Eggos pangs.

After a year-long wait, we can hardly wait to dive back in to the Upside Down. Tickets are free and will be available to the public from 9am Friday October 13.

