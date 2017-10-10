Sydney’s first vegan food market launches next month

Vegans, vegetarians and raw brownie-lovers rejoice, because Sydney’s first vegan foodie market is launching on Sunday, November 19.

On the third Sunday of every month, Marrickville’s Portuguese Community Club will transform into a haven of 100% plant-based eats and treats that run the gamut from smokey mock meats to coconut milkshakes.

With five weeks to go, organisers Vegan NSW have already locked in many of the big names in Sydney’s vegan scene, with Soul Burger, Suzy Spoon’s Vegetarian Butcher, Nalini’s and the Cruelty Free Shop all on board. This means that hopefully we’ll be seeing dishes like Soul Burger’s legendary barbecue pulled jackfruit burgers and Nalini’s masala wrap on the line-up

Dessert is taken care of by sweet-toothed stallholders such as Over the Moo, who make ice cream out of coconut milk in flavours like gingernut cookie, matcha, and pandan; and vegan bakery Treat Dreams – cross your fingers that they bring their marshmallow choc chip cookie sandwiches along, as well as their wacky take on creme eggs.

When you simply can’t stuff down another seitan sausage roll, there’ll also be homewares and fashion to browse, and even vegan service providers like lawyers and chiropractors to chat to. Oh, and don’t forget to grab a packet of Suzy Spoon’s vegan ‘bacon’ rashers for tomorrow’s breakfast on the way out.

The Sydney Vegan Market will be held on the third Sunday of every month at the Portuguese Community Club, Marrickville from 9am-4pm.

