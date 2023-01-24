Sydney
Vegan food on plates on a table.
Photography: Supplied/Alibi Bar & Dining

The best vegan restaurants in Sydney

Sydney's plant-based dining scene is on the rise

Written by
Time Out editors
Elizabeth McDonald
People are choosing plant-based eating for its softer step on Earth, concerns about animal cruelty, and the health benefits of vegetable-rich diets. Plus, there's been a rise in flexitarian diets – you might not be a full-time vegan, but where you can, you opt for more plants on your plate.

Only a few years ago, vegan dining meant a whole lot of pulses and sprouts, but now Sydney is home to plant-based burger shops, classic Italian pizzerias that showcase cheese and meat alternatives, gelato shops that favour coconut bases and a growing contingent of fine diners offering fancy degustations for vegans.

Cool with eggs and dairy? Check out the best vegetarian restaurants in Sydney. Got a mixed group? Head to one of the best restaurants in Sydney. On a budget? Have a look at the best cheap eats in Sydney.

Want to save the planet? Check out our guide to ethical shopping in Sydney here.

The best vegan restaurants Sydney has to offer

Mary's CQ
Photograph: Anna Kucera

2. Mary's CQ

  • Bars
  • Circular Quay

At this burger bar the big twist is that everything on the menu has a twin that’s starring veggies in place of meat. Love the crunch of a fried chicken burger but not the agricultural practices? Here they’ve cooked big chunks of seasoned cauliflower and encased it in a thin, bronze shell that shatters with each mouthful. 

Read more
Comeco Foods
Photograph: Daniel Boud

3. Comeco Foods

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Newtown

Sydney’s most inclusive restaurant is a tiny, pared back Japanese snack house on South King Street serving gluten-free sourdough doughnuts, and vegan sushi on weekends. At Comeco Foods there is no gluten, no egg and no dairy on the menu. It’s 100 per cent vegan and the shop is selling upwards of 1000 doughnuts a week, so demand is high.

Read more
Yellow
Photograph: Anna Kucera

4. Yellow

  • Restaurants
  • Potts Point

After a plant-based restaurant with fine-dining cred? Yellow is your best bet. While they still have dairy and eggs on the menu, they can adapt most dishes to cater for vegans, and plants are truly the star of every single dish. 

Read more
Peppe's
Photograph: Katje Ford

5. Peppe's

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Bondi
  • price 2 of 4

The queue forms early at this trad-looking trattoria on Bondi Road, and it's for the gnocchi – but definitely not the kind that nonna used to make. The entire pantry is plant-based here, so you won't find butter, milk or cheese in a single menu item. What you will find is everything you know and love about Italian food: garlic bread, crunchy arancini, pillow-soft gnocchi, tiramisu and panna cotta. Gone is the guilt, but the goodness remains.

Read more
Shift Eatery
Photograph: Anna Kucera

6. Shift Eatery

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

Surry Hills has long had Yulli’s to cover your veggo nights out, but there’s now a daytime destination in the Shift Eatery, a vegan café and delicatessen peddling super sandwiches, tiny sweet treats and solid coffee. 

Read more
Bad Hombres
Photograph: Anna Kucera

9. Bad Hombres

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

Anyone who thinks vegan can’t be fun needs to both update their opinions from 1998 and also get to Bad Hombres, stat. It's a Mexican Chinese mash-up nailing snacks, tunes and booze, the key elements to a good time.

Read more
Bodhi Restaurant Bar
Photograph: Supplied

11. Bodhi Restaurant Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

This CBD spot has your yum cha cravings covered. The only thing missing is the rumbling trolleys, but in exchange you get to eat your cruelty-free sui mai out under the shade of a giant fig tree in Cook and Phillip Park.

Read more
Little Turtle
Photograph: Katje Ford

12. Little Turtle

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

Vegetables are delicious in their own right, and at Little Turtle, an all-veg Thai restaurant on Stanmore Road, they are banking on the fact that it’s not chicken that makes a tangle of hokkien noodles delicious.

Read more
Book online
Yulli's
Photograph: Supplied

13. Yulli's

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

This long-standing vegetarian eatery on Crown Street also has a dedicated, and expansive, vegan menu, including vegan wines. A visit isn't complete without an order of the edamame and coconut moneybags.

Read more
The Green Lion
Photograph: Emily Lloyd-Tait

15. The Green Lion

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Rozelle

A few years ago if we’d have told you that the first floor vegan restaurant in an old pub was packed, while downstairs at the bar you could count the punters on one hand, you wouldn’t have believed us.

Read more
Soul Burger Glebe

16. Soul Burger Glebe

  • Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Glebe

Even the most ethical eater craves junk food from time to time, but rather than pushing it until you cave, indulge your fast food cravings at Soul Burger, the all-vegan burger bar taking Sydney by storm. 

Read more
Funky Pies
Photograph: Joelle Miller

17. Funky Pies

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Bondi Beach

Back on Glenayr Ave there’s a pocket-sized establishment selling golden, flaky pies with not an iota of meat in them. They even do mash and gravy for extra comfort points.

Read more
