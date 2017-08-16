Sydney's getting its own month long ramen festival

Newtown's Rising Sun Workshop is bringing some of Sydney's best ramen chefs together for a dining series called Slurpfest.

The Sunday night invitational will see chefs enter the motorbike-shop-restaurant to share their ramen secrets and recipes. Rising Sun's director Nick Smith explains, "the idea came from the work being done at Ramen Lab in New York. [We thought it] would be amazing to see chefs share, showcase and innovate in the Sydney scene rather than guard their secrets and cook the same bowls year after year."

Ramen recipes are often closely-held secrets – when working our way through some of Sydney's best bowls we were often met with little disclosure as to the details of exactly how they made the rich, gelatinous soup taste like liquid pork, or even what bones and meat they use to create the broth.

You'll be able to pre-purchase a seat and bowl of of each guest chef's signature ramen for around $20, and on the night you'll be able to buy beers, natural wines and sake and a short menu of sides.

First off the ranks is what we've crowned the king of Sydney ramen, Gumshara on August 20, followed by yakitori-by-day ramen-by-night maestros Chaco Bar on September 3; followed by Cool Mac Cafe on September 10; Harunobu Inukai on September 17 and finally Chinatown legends Ramen O-San on September 24.

Book now to ensure you don't miss out on this noodle soup conference.

