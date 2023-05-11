Sydney
Gumshara

  • Haymarket
Chef Dan Hong calls this ramen 'The Chronic' and after the first spoonful, you'll know what he means. You'll find the stall at the far end of the Eating World. There's no phone number, no menu except what's on the board. It takes seven days to make the pork stock for the tonkotsu ramen and three ingredients: water, miso and 120kg of pork bones. This incredibly collagen enriched noodle soup is so thick, rich and porky that one between two is enough. Yowza.

Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
25–29 Dixon St
Haymarket
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
11.30am-7pm
