Sydney's Mrs Sippy now has a tropical pool club in Seminyak

By Jordan Kretchmer Posted: Thursday April 27 2017, 6:16pm

Photograph: Supplied

Okay, it's time to distract yourselves and plan your next tropical getaway.

We already know that a good hunk of Bali's hospitality scene is a transplanted of slice Sydney – Maurice Terzini's got Da Maria, George Gorrow's behind the Slow and Motel Mexicola has ties to Bondi's Bucket List – so it wasn't a huge surprise when we found out Double Bay's Mrs Sippy is the latest export to find a new home in the glitzy Bali neighbourhood of Seminyak.

 

Photograph: Supplied

 

The bar, pool and restaurant has got some seriously luxe surrounds: there's an 800 square metre salt water pool, complete with a diving platform, ultra white cabanas and plenty of palm trees. In the kitchen you'll find chef Jonay Arnas pumping out wood fired pizza and snacks, and the cocktail menu is heavy on fruity rum classics like Daquiris and Pina Coladas. 

So go on. Book those cheap flights to Bali and start planning your mid-winter tropical getaway ASAP.

Mrs Sippy Bali is now open. Jl Taman Ganesha, Gang Gagak 8, Seminyak, Bali 80361. www.mrssippybali.com.

Staff writer
By Jordan Kretchmer 63 Posts

Jordan is the staff writer Time Out Sydney. When she's not travelling or dancing, you will probably find her organising Spotify playlists or walking her golden retriever.

For any feedback or for more information email

