Sydney's Mrs Sippy now has a tropical pool club in Seminyak

We already know that a good hunk of Bali's hospitality scene is a transplanted of slice Sydney – Maurice Terzini's got Da Maria, George Gorrow's behind the Slow and Motel Mexicola has ties to Bondi's Bucket List – so it wasn't a huge surprise when we found out Double Bay's Mrs Sippy is the latest export to find a new home in the glitzy Bali neighbourhood of Seminyak.

The bar, pool and restaurant has got some seriously luxe surrounds: there's an 800 square metre salt water pool, complete with a diving platform, ultra white cabanas and plenty of palm trees. In the kitchen you'll find chef Jonay Arnas pumping out wood fired pizza and snacks, and the cocktail menu is heavy on fruity rum classics like Daquiris and Pina Coladas.

Mrs Sippy Bali is now open. Jl Taman Ganesha, Gang Gagak 8, Seminyak, Bali 80361. www.mrssippybali.com.

