Sydneysiders can get a free lunch on Monday

In a move to raise awareness about food waste at home and worldwide, Oz Harvest and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) will be giving away free soup in Martin Place. Oz Harvest and UNEP are joining forces for a fifth year to promote their campaign Think.Eat.Save, which transforms Martin Place into a food marketplace from 11.30am-2pm..

On July 24, everyone is invited to collect a free bowl of soup cooked with rescued produce from award-winning chefs Neil Perry (Rockpool) and Daniel Pepperell (Hubert). There will also be cooking demonstrations from former Masterchef contestant Justine Schofield and clinical nutritionist Jessica Sepel, who will suggest ways to save time, money and food in the kitchen.

Photograph: Oz Harvest

As you eat, Oz Harvest CEO Ronni Kahn and Neil Perry will both speak on the importance of reducing food waste. Founded in 2004, Oz Harvest collects surplus food from restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, wholesalers, corporate events and many other food providers before distributing the unwanted food to over 900 charities, as well as stocking their own supermarket which operates under a ‘take what you need, give what you can’ policy.

Four million tonnes of food is wasted in Australia every year and Think.Eat.Save aims to reduce this figure with informative events across the country. Sydney’s event will be hosted by ABC War on Waste presenter Craig Reucassel.

Think.Eat.Save takes place on Mon Jul 24 from 11.30am-2pm.

