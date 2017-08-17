The best croissants in the country are coming to Sydney for one day

The queues for Lune Croissanterie in Melbourne are legendary – people willingly spend all their free time trying to get their hands on their famously buttery, flaky pastry creations. And in bloody excellent news for Sydneysiders jealous of our southern cousin's liveability, and specifically their patisserie prowess, Lune croissants will be available in Sydney for one day only on Thursday August 24, from noon.

We have glossy culinary magazine Gourmet Traveller to thank for this – they're bringing the makers of those golden delicacies, Kate and Cam Reid, to Paramount Coffee Projects where they will be baking up a storm from midday. But here's the catch: You can only get one if you have a copy of the magazine's September issue that goes on sale that day, so stop by a newsagent and pick up your ticket to the perfect afternoon tea. It's still a helluva lot cheaper than a mini-break to Melbourne.

Lune Croissanterie is popping up at Paramount Coffee Projects on Thu Aug 24, from noon until sold out.

