The CBD's new coastal Italian restaurant comes with a terrace bar for afternoon Bellinis

We may as well just hand over the crown already: Rockpool Dining Group is king of Sydney dining. Not only have they just opened a new classy city Cantonese restaurant, Jade Temple, now they're bringing the casual Italian vibes of Melbourne eatery, Rosetta, to the CBD.

Rosetta spreads out over three levels with a split-level bar, a crudo and mozzarella bar, and a 60-person outdoor terrace with harbour views, and you can find it down in Grosvenor Place, the Harry Seidler designed space between George Street and Harrington - say hello to your new pre-Opera House dinner destination. Plus, unlike it's sister restaurant in Melbourne, the Sydney version will be going hard on seafood.

They're using Marine Stewardship Certified yellowfin tuna from Mooloolaba, and King George Whiting, John Dory and squid from Corner Inlet in Victoria. They'll be serving up milk-fed veal from southern NSW in the vitello tonnato (sliced veal with tuna sauce), veal tartare, osso bucco and cotoletta (breaded veal cutlet). They're also letting loose on the sugar front with classic Italian desserts like cassata, cannoli, panna cotta and Torta di Verona on the menu.

If you're not after a full sit-down experience you can drop in for a Bellinis, Negronis and Italian beers on the terrace and pretend you're on the Amalfi Coast for an afternoon.

Rosetta Ristorante, 118 Harrington Street, Sydney 2000. 02 8099 7089. rosettarestaurant.com.au. Opens Tue Aug 15.

Mon-Sat noon-3pm, 6-11pm; Sun noon-3pm, 6-10pm.

