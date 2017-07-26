  • Blog
  • Music
0 Love It
Save it

The Jezabels are playing 7 back-to-back shows at the Lansdowne

By E LT Posted: Wednesday July 26 2017, 10:16am

The Jezabels are playing 7 back-to-back shows at the Lansdowne
Photograph: Cybele Malinowski

There's not many artists who won't say that they prefer playing smaller, more intimate venues. Sure, stadiums are pretty fucking cool from a sheer scale perspective, but the energy of a smaller show is hard to beat. Clearly the Jezabels feel this way, which is why they've decided to play their homecoming shows in Sydney at the Lansdowne Hotel.

What's that? The band room only fits 250 people so tickets will be impossible to get? Fear not, music lovers. In a truly impressive act of performance generosity, Sydney's indie rock darlings are going to play seven back-to-back shows, from August 21-27, with a different support act every night. If the second sell is what will sway your decision, here's the support acts:

Monday: Didirri (solo)
Tuesday: Sunscreen
Wednesday: Soma Sutton
Thursday: Angie McMahon
Friday: Planet
Saturday: Borneo
Sunday: Big Time
Plus, tickets are only $30 for each night. You can lock down tickets at Oztix.com.au (at that price you'd be mad not to) and for die-hard fans, this is not going to be the same show over and over again. Old songs, lesser known singles and B sides will get an airing in the new format. 
Need to party right now? Head to one of the best clubs in Sydney.
Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By E LT 66 Posts

Elt loves booze and fears submarines. She appreciates a well written cocktail list the way most people appreciate a Murakami novel, and the only thing she likes more than a bone dry rose is a whisky that's been peated to within an inch of its life.

For any feedback or for more information email