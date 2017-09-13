The MCA’s getting a rainbow-coloured pop-up bar

Last year, the Museum of Contemporary Art built a cherry blossom-themed pop-up bar to coincide with its summer exhibition, Tatsuo Miyajima: Connect With Everything, which had paper lanterns and Japanese-inspired cocktails. This year, in conjunction with the launch of their colourful summer blockbuster Pipilotti Rist: Sip my Ocean, they’re building a rainbow-coloured bar that’ll have a killer DJ line-up thanks to Sydney music legends Future Classic.

Head down to Circular Quay from Friday November 3 and you’ll find the garden bar they’re calling ‘Colour Fields’ – which will be spectacular for a harbourside drink before heading inside to see the hyper-colourful exhibition. But this year the MCA is taking the experience up a notch.

Image: Museum of Contemporary Art

In addition to the arty pop-up, there’ll be running a series of Sunday sessions with music by the Future Classic DJs, who’ll be there every week (excluding NYE) from 3pm onwards. Plus, there’ll be weekly creative classes from the Work-Shop crew every Wednesday night – think DIY perfume-making, rosé appreciation classes and Craft Singles (speed dating nights).

This will be the Gallery’s third summer pop-up, though we haven't seen the menu yet, it'll be designed by the team behind MCA’s restaurant Graze, who promise cocktails and sharable snacks.

Colour Fields will run all summer until February 18. If you’re feeling really fancy, you can even hire the space for a Christmas party on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Colour Fields is open from Nov 3-Feb 18. Wed-Sun 4pm-late.

