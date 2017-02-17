The World Bar and Stonewall Hotel have been granted an extra 30 minutes party time

At the end of 2016, the NSW government announced it would be relaxing the strict closing times of nightclubs, bars and bottle shops by 30 minutes as part of a two-year trial. Today, the World Bar and Stonewall Hotel have received their license extension, meaning punters can enter their venues up until 2am – starting from this weekend.

The extension allows the venues to trade for an extra half an hour. Last drinks service will move from 3am to 3.30am as of today for the World Bar, tomorrow for Stonewall Hotel. Good news ahead of Mardi Gras.

Join the fight against the lockout laws at Keep Sydney Open’s third rally, which takes place on Saturday February 18 at noon in Martin Place. Liberal City of Sydney councillor Christine Forster, MP Alex Greenwich and Isabella Manfredi of the Preatures will speak at tomorrow's rally. They’re joining GANGgajang, Montaigne and Hugo Gruzman from Flight Facilities who’ll be performing at the protest.

