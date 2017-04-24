There's a cheese-pairing festival coming to Sydney

The Australian Specialist Cheesemakers' Association (yep that's a real thing you are going to be looking up how to join) is bringing a solid week of cheese pairings to Sydney to match your favourite fromage with the city's best loved coffee and booze-makers. In fact, they're calling it the "biggest week of diverse cheese appreciation events Sydney has ever seen." That's quite a claim.

But anything that packs our calendar with cheese tastings is AOK with us, so get those fingers ready to book tickets at the end of the week when they go live. Dates range from Wed May 31 to Wed Jun 7.

There will be a night of cheese and beer matchings, courtesy of Young Henrys; cheese and gin pairings with Four Pillars; cheese and coffee combinations with Mecca Coffee; and cheese matched to wines from Cake Wines.

There are also two masterclasses on preparing the ultimate cheeseboard at the Tramsheds.

Suddenly the impending winter has a big ol' silver lining.

