There's a new Korean soft serve spot serving bacon on ice cream

Your Instagram feeds have been flooded by fairy floss topped cones from Aqua S, people still queue for Messina and even and an ex-Nomad chef opened up a soft serve spot, so there's no denying people's love for ice cream is ever present. Now it's time to ready your cones and guard your bones for a new frosty sweet treat spot, Honey Creme.

The soft serve shop started out in Korea and they've just opened in Sydney on Goulburn St between World Square and Haymarket. Honey Creme use South Korean recipes for its soft serve, which is said to have a more savoury note thanks to the use of fresh milk and cream.



The signature number sees a chunk of Taiwanese honey comb propped up on top of creamy soft serve, making for a perfect, swirly Insta-ready shot. You can also add bacon, Momofuku inspired cereal milk, chocolate, popcorn, churros and macarons on top.

If that wasn't enough to convince you, consider making a trip on Sunday – it's going to be a balmy 26 degrees.

