This waterfront bar has gotten a yacht club makeover

Darling Harbour hasn't been the first port of call for waterfront drinks since been since Wallaby Bar was a thing, but recently Darling Harbour's been going through a bit of a transition. It's got a shiny new neighbour with great snacks at Barangaroo, former clubbing staples Cargo and Bungalow 8 are both getting totally gutted and re-done, plus you'll find the sprawling ICC centre just across Cockle Bay.

Now a long-standing Sydney bar is jumping on the re-dux train and with a nautical makeover. The new Helm Bar is shaking up wharf-side fun, with a new interior and refreshed menu. There's long wooden tables, marquee-lit anchors, cocktail jugs and local wines on offer. Eating seafood by the sea is always going to be a win in Sin City, and to this end they are serving up stands stacked with house smoked salmon, tiger prawns, mussels and market fish.

Also keep your eyes out for Helm’s spring celebration events, which are set to include bottomless afternoon bubbles with roaming oyster shuckers and wine-themed dinners.

