The best waterfront restaurants in Sydney

“By God, this is a beautiful place to eat a meal.” The thought is almost certain to strike at some point as you dine under the dominating, post-Brutalist arches of executive chef Peter Gilmore's restaurant inside the Opera House sails. And that’ll be before you even see the food.
You know you've reached peak Sydney when you're sipping a crisp wine over a beautiful dinner and outside the windows is the big blue. Perhaps it's three-courses of modern Aussie fare from Sean's Panaroma overlooking North Bondi Beach? Or maybe you prefer the gentler harbour vistas you get at Chiosco or Catalina, or spots that sit on the city's edge like Bea or Lumi? One thing's for sure, eating by the water gives your meal that extra shine, which is why so many Sydneysiders flock to the shores for a special occasion, year-round. For your next anniversary, work dinner or to impress visitors from out of town, book a table at the best waterfront restaurants Sydney has on the books.