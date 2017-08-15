Tickets are still available to the film festival for dog lovers

Every dog has his day, and this month that day is Wednesday August 16, when the Top Dog Film Festival plays at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace. Top Dog is a min-fest of eight short films that celebrate the special bond between human and canine. The two-hour pooch party covers such topics as the world of dog-powered sports, the first canine sent into space, owners and their senior dogs, and the story of a 600km hike through the Utah Desert lasting a full dog year.

Tickets are $25.50 ($16.50 for lil' pups) and the screening starts at 8.30pm. But you'll want to arrive early because there will be two very special guests at the cinema from 8pm – Biscuit and Pikelet, the North Sydney pugs with more than 112,000 Instagram followers. Be sure to form an orderly line, puppy lovers.

