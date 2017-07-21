Tokyo's meringue pancakes are coming to Sydney

There's a famous pancake café in Tokyo called Café Gram that is responsible for flooding Instagram feeds with their towering, wobbly, meringue pancake stacks. Happily, Harajuku Gyoza saving you the trip by bringing those triple-decker bad boys to Sydney for a five week stint.

The giant souffle pancakes each measure 5cm high and are made by slowly cooking a meringue batter that is cooked for 12 minutes so that they rise to great cake heights. They're served with Nutella, cream, fresh banana and maple syrup.

You can get your hands on a serve of these fat stacks from Wed Jul 26 for $16 – they're available from 5pm-9pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and noon until 9pm Fridays through Sundays. Even better news? You can book so there's no requirement for this to become a mega-in-n-out-burger-queue situation.

To book a pancake sitting visit http://harajukugyoza.com or call 02 9356 3834.

Want more delicious treats? Try one of Sydney's 50 best cheap eats.