It's October, which means it’s time to start carving out the pumpkins and poking holes in your old white sheets. If you prefer your trick-or-treating with a little bit more bass, this year's Return to Rio has your name over it. The witching hour just got a whole lot more fun.

Return to Rio music festival is doing what it says on the label and it's returning to the social calendar after a four-year hiatus. The beloved three-day knees-up is coming back with frightful gusto across the Halloween weekend with a line-up that’s so good you’ll need to clutch your pearls.

Taking the stage at Del Rio Riverside Resort in Wisemans Ferry will be Sneaky Sound System, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Nick Warren, Patrice Bäumel and Mark Farina.

Elsewhere at the spookfest, punters will be able to mix it up with the dark arts, with freak shows, voodoo fortune telling, and the Pickles Family Funeral immersive theatre where you can take part in your own funeral. If you’d like to step into the lighter side of things, there will also be reiki, massage, yoga classes and breathwork available.

Return to Rio has long been known as the music festival where you dress to impress. It is highly encouraged for revellers to don their most outrageous kit, and with the festival coinciding with Halloween the costume options are ripe for the picking. Where you’re most terrifying Zombie look one day in the mosh pit then switch it out for a Barbie-inspired get up the next.

The last Return to Rio was held back in 2019, which at this point feels like half a century ago. A lot has happened since then so we think it’s high time to get witchy and let your freak flag fly.

Be sure to praise the underworld and secure your tickets here.

