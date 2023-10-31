Sydney
Sydney Opera House 50th Birthday Festival

  Things to do
  Sydney Opera House, Sydney
People milling about between the Sydney Opera House sails
Photograph: Anna Kucera | Previous Sydney Opera House Open Day | October 2015
The Sydney Opera House turns 50 this year and is throwing an epic birthday bash to celebrate

Sydney’s favourite house is turning the big five-oh this October, and they’ve just announced the program for their month-long birthday extravaganza. From September 28 to October 31, there’ll be free community events, world premieres, contemporary performances, family-friendly shows and stunning public art at and around the Sydney Opera House.

The festival will launch with immersive sculptures by Quandamooka artist Megan Cope, who’s using tens of thousands of kinyingarra (oyster in Jandai language) shells to create a thought-provoking public artwork that will “connect the Opera House with Land, Sky and Sea Country through a First Nations lens”.

Among dozens of other festivities, there will be performances by world-renowned chamber orchestra Academy of St Martin in the Fields; shows by ARIA-nominated Gumbaynggirr and Yamatji singer-songwriter Emma Donovan; a farewell performance by Australian indie-rock trio Camp Cope; an immersive portrait of this city and its people along a giant catwalk that will cover the entirety of the Opera House Forecourt; and a hip hop and contemporary dance-theatre work featuring music by Sting.

Jan and Lin Utzon will be travelling from Denmark so you can hear them reflect on the legacy of their father, Opera House architect Jørn Utzon. And a free Open House Weekend – the first in almost eight years – will give thousands of visitors the chance to explore the House’s hallowed halls and behind-the-scenes areas.

That’s just a tiny glimpse into the diverse celebrations on the cards. To find out more about the Opera House’s 50th Birthday Festival events, head over here.

Keen to explore this city from top to bottom? Here are the Sydney things you have to do at least once in your life.

Alice Ellis

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com/50
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
Various

Dates and times

