Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Best Of The Fest

  • Comedy, Comedy festival
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
  1. Sydney Comedy Festival at the Factory Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Comedy Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Sydney Comedy Festival at the Factory Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Comedy Festival
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Fringe Comedy at the Factory Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Fringe Comedy
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Crowd mingles in the forecourt of the Factory Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/Factory Theatre
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Keen to get out and see some stand-up during the Sydney Comedy Festival? Then kick off your night right with a tasting platter of comedians!

Best Of The Fest is a one-hour variety comedy showcase hosted five nights a week at the Factory Theatre Festival Hub in Marrickville throughout the Comedy Festival, bringing you a surprise line-up of the biggest local stars each night. You’ll get a taste of the Festival at the bargain price of $30. 

With various shows taking over the Factory Festival Hub’s various theatres each night – from the mainstage to a literal converted shipping container – you can get warmed up with this showcase (at 6.50pm every night, except for Sundays when it starts at 5.50pm) then chase it up with another show or two. Grab your tickets over here.

After some guaranteed international flavour? There’s also a limited run of the Best of the Fest International edition from May 3-7. They’ve assembled the cream of the crop from the world of comedy. Join a global cast featuring Moses Storm (Conan, HBO Max, Arrested Development), Olga Koch (Amazon Prime, Best Radio Comedy Award), Josh Pugh (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Never Mind The Buzzcocks), and Helen Bauer (2018 Best Newcomer Nominee - Edinburgh Festival), as they hit the stage with short and sharp sets of their very best jests.

Tickets for Best of the Fest International are $35.20 and you can grab them over here.

Going to see a headliner at the Enmore Theatre later? It’s only around a 15-minute walk away from the Factory. So stack ‘em up!

Want another mixed bag of comedians? The Sydney Comedy Festival Happy Hour is perfect for knock-off time in the city.

Ready to laugh? Check out the comedians we’re busting to see at Sydney Comedy Festival.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/best-of-the-fest-2/
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$30-$35
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 6.50pm, Sun 5.50pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!