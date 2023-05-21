Time Out says

Keen to get out and see some stand-up during the Sydney Comedy Festival? Then kick off your night right with a tasting platter of comedians!

Best Of The Fest is a one-hour variety comedy showcase hosted five nights a week at the Factory Theatre Festival Hub in Marrickville throughout the Comedy Festival, bringing you a surprise line-up of the biggest local stars each night. You’ll get a taste of the Festival at the bargain price of $30.

With various shows taking over the Factory Festival Hub’s various theatres each night – from the mainstage to a literal converted shipping container – you can get warmed up with this showcase (at 6.50pm every night, except for Sundays when it starts at 5.50pm) then chase it up with another show or two. Grab your tickets over here.

After some guaranteed international flavour? There’s also a limited run of the Best of the Fest International edition from May 3-7. They’ve assembled the cream of the crop from the world of comedy. Join a global cast featuring Moses Storm (Conan, HBO Max, Arrested Development), Olga Koch (Amazon Prime, Best Radio Comedy Award), Josh Pugh (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Never Mind The Buzzcocks), and Helen Bauer (2018 Best Newcomer Nominee - Edinburgh Festival), as they hit the stage with short and sharp sets of their very best jests.

Tickets for Best of the Fest International are $35.20 and you can grab them over here.

Going to see a headliner at the Enmore Theatre later? It’s only around a 15-minute walk away from the Factory. So stack ‘em up!

