Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sydney Comedy Festival Happy Hour

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Metro Theatre, Sydney
Cactus Juice Comedy Night at Newtown Hotel
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This weeknight stand-up showcase slings cheap drinks and killer comedians at knock-off time in the CBD

When the working day is done, it’s time to loosen your tie, get some lifts in on your drinking arm, and have your funny bone tickled. The Sydney Comedy Festival has teamed up with one of the city’s best music venues to get you giggling your work day worries away. 

An all killer, no filler, secret blockbuster line-up of comedians is taking over the Metro for knock-off drinks to remember on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6.30pm this May (May 1-17). 

These gigs are for over 18s only, and you can snag a ticket for $25 over here.

Check out our top picks for comedians to see at this year’s Sydney Comedy Festival to get an idea who you might spot on stage.

And if you like the idea of seeing a whole clown car's worth of comedians in one sitting, check out the Sydney Comedy Festival Galas popping up at theatres across town.

Ready to laugh? Check out the comedians we’re busting to see at Sydney Comedy Festival.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.metrotheatre.com.au/event/sydney-comedy-festivals-happy-hour/
Address:
The Metro Theatre
624 George St
Sydney
2000
Price:
$25
Opening hours:
Mon and Wed 6.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!