This weeknight stand-up showcase slings cheap drinks and killer comedians at knock-off time in the CBD

When the working day is done, it’s time to loosen your tie, get some lifts in on your drinking arm, and have your funny bone tickled. The Sydney Comedy Festival has teamed up with one of the city’s best music venues to get you giggling your work day worries away.

An all killer, no filler, secret blockbuster line-up of comedians is taking over the Metro for knock-off drinks to remember on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6.30pm this May (May 1-17).

These gigs are for over 18s only, and you can snag a ticket for $25 over here.

