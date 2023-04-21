Sydney
Daniel Sloss

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
Daniel Sloss
Photograph: Daniel Sloss
Time Out says

The challenging and controversial stand-up act is back for Sydney Comedy Festival

After some stand-up comedy that engages, enrages, offends, unsettles, educates, comforts and leaves you roaring with laughter? Look no further than one of Scotland’s comedy celebrities, Daniel Sloss, who will be bringing his long-awaited tour Can’t to the Enmore Theatre.

At only 32, Sloss is one of the world’s most significant and successful touring stand-ups of all time. In his ground-breaking specials, seen on Netflix and HBO, Sloss reads between the lines to find the funny and tackles everything from toxic masculinity and gender roles to relationship breakdowns in his stirring stand-up. 

Can’t follows on from his smash HBO shows HUBRIS and the acclaimed Daniel Sloss: X, which saw the comedian tackle gender politics and sexual assault. Sloss performed 300 shows in 17 months for X and even sold out to an arena in Moscow, where it became Russia’s biggest English language comedy show. The film Daniel Sloss: X was the first UK comedy special to receive a major theatrical release at Vue Cinemas in the UK. 

Sloss’s Netflix specials Dark and Jigsaw streamed in 190 countries, with the infamous Jigsaw being cited for causing more than 120,000 breakups and 300 divorces (he stopped counting in 2021). Even today, fans continue to bring their Decree Nisis along to gigs for him to autograph. 

Catch Daniel Sloss performing at the Enmore Theatre on April 19, 20 and 21. Get tickets on the SCF website (and maybe don’t bring your significant other). 

Want to know more about the 2023 Sydney Comedy Festival and line-up? Click here.

Saffron Swire
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/daniel-sloss-cant/
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Price:
From $59.90
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

