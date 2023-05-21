Time Out says

After chasing Keanu Reeves for two years, Diana Nguyen is ready to share the ins and outs of life with us. She's back in Sydney with her new show called Going All In.

Nguyen is not only a comedian but a writer, producer, director, theatremaker, guest speaker and, it transpires, a Linkedin influencer with more than 78,000 followers. To top it all off, Nguyen won the Asian Australian Top 40 under 40 in 2021, and has appeared on Just for Laughs Australia, How to Stay Married, Fat Pizza and The Project.

She is also the co-creator of the first-ever Vietnamese Australian family comedy webseries Phi and Me, which celebrates Vietnamese refugee migration to Australia and the trials and tribulations of intergenerational family love. Nguyen has performed at several festivals in years, including SCF, Edinburgh and Los Angeles with her shows Phi and Me, Chasing Keanu Reeves, Naked and Dirty Diana.

Performing at the Enmore Wildflower Wine Bar at The Enmore Theatre from May 18 until May 21, you can expect a show that is “all about celebrating life”. Book tickets to see Going All In here.