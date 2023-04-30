From not being accepted into the world of heavy metal because of his "Coldplay face" to joining a testosterone-heaving pumping gym in his neighbourhood, if you have a penchant for self-deprecating British humour, don’t miss out on Gamble doing what he does best.

Award-winning podcaster and stand-up comedian Ed Gamble is heading over from England to Australia for the first time to bring us his new sharp-witted show, Electric. He'll debut it at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, followed by the Sydney Comedy Festival 2023 .

The comical performer has risen to the fore of the British comedy scene recently and continues to add notch after notch to his belt. Not only is he known for being the co-host of the mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, but he is also known for being a judge for Great British Menu. You may have also spotted Gamble grinning on a number of panels and podiums from Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, QI, Would I Lie To You and more.

Based on Gamble’s on-stage identity as a "lovely boy who wants to be a bad boy", Electric expands on the times Gamble has become exasperated by his polite middle-class background and how it has scuppered his plans to cultivate an edgy image.

Ed Gamble has the “ability to open his mouth and spontaneously say something hysterically funny”, says The Guardian, and has been labelled a “superb stand-out” by our Time Out teammates in London.

His three-night Sydney Comedy Festival stint at the Factory Theatre commences on April 28 and runs through until April 30, 2023.

Tickets for his Electric tour are on sale, and you can buy them before they sell out and discover more here.

After some more knee-slapping comedy? Find out more about the Sydney Comedy Festival 2023.