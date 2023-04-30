Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jordan Raskopoulos: The Fool

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
Jordan Raskopolous: The Fool
Photograph: Supplied | Jordan Raskopolous
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The queen of the weird corners of the internet is coming to Sydney Comedy Festival to show us she's just as funny in person

Whether she’s sharing hilarious quips on TikTok or casually taking transphobes to task while streaming on Twitch, Jordan Raskopoulos has a prolific internet presence. Luckily for us, she’s also very funny in person – and even luckier, she’s bringing her new show to Sydney Comedy Festival 2023

You might know her as the lead singer of musical comedy act The Axis of Awesome, as the world-record holder for the longest performance of ‘The Song That Doesn’t End’ (5 hours, 47 minues), or for her performances on film including (I Am Woman), or her TED Talk all about Living With High Functioning Anxiety.

For me, it’s that time I saw her do a gloriously horrifying reading of erotic dinosaur fan-fiction featuring Clive Palmer, a spaceship and Dorothy the Dinosaur that lives rent-free in my mind (so many roses…).  

Yep, Raskopoulos has jacked out of the metaverse to present some of her odd comedy in the meatspace. There will be joke bits and singing bits and she will be costumed.

The Fool is playing at the Factory Theatre from April 26-30 and you can nab tickets, for $32-$38, over here.

Ready to laugh? Check out the comedians we’re busting to see at Sydney Comedy Festival.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/jordan-raskopoulos-the-fool/
Address:
The Factory Theatre
105 Victoria Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$32-$38
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 8.10pm, Sun 7.10pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!