The queen of the weird corners of the internet is coming to Sydney Comedy Festival to show us she's just as funny in person

Whether she’s sharing hilarious quips on TikTok or casually taking transphobes to task while streaming on Twitch, Jordan Raskopoulos has a prolific internet presence. Luckily for us, she’s also very funny in person – and even luckier, she’s bringing her new show to Sydney Comedy Festival 2023.

You might know her as the lead singer of musical comedy act The Axis of Awesome, as the world-record holder for the longest performance of ‘The Song That Doesn’t End’ (5 hours, 47 minues), or for her performances on film including (I Am Woman), or her TED Talk all about Living With High Functioning Anxiety.

For me, it’s that time I saw her do a gloriously horrifying reading of erotic dinosaur fan-fiction featuring Clive Palmer, a spaceship and Dorothy the Dinosaur that lives rent-free in my mind (so many roses…).

Yep, Raskopoulos has jacked out of the metaverse to present some of her odd comedy in the meatspace. There will be joke bits and singing bits and she will be costumed.

The Fool is playing at the Factory Theatre from April 26-30 and you can nab tickets, for $32-$38, over here.

