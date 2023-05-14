Time Out says

Lizzy Hoo turns 40 this year, and she wants you to know she’s totally fine with reaching the midlife milestone. In fairness, going from beginning stand-up comedy at 32 to playing the decent-sized Factory Theatre at 39 probably softens the blow.

From the moment she entered to the funky beat of Gwen Stefani’s 2006 smash hit ‘Sweet Escape’, Hoo brought an energy that was both earnest and dry; a satisfying balance of sweet and a little sour. Perhaps it was the juxtaposition between her innocent floral backdrop and the tales of workplace racism that did it.

Hoo only “found out” she was a POC a few years ago and she reckons the term sounds a lot like the FBI. “Are you interested in taking advantage of white guilt? Sign up.” It’s quips like these that are the bread and butter of Woo Hoo, which touches on heavy issues without leaving the audience feeling weighed down. In fact, the show ends with a heartfelt motivational speech, cringe music and all.

From stories of playing ping pong at an advertising agency to having a ‘what should I do with my life’ crisis and running away to Mongolia (yes, really), Hoo’s ambitious new show covers a lot of ground, both tonally and geographically. Snappy observations on modern life blend with sprawling anecdotes that almost always hit the mark.

Hoo’s confident delivery helped the audience relax into the show's pace, with the giggles and guffaws becoming noticeably louder as she entered the Mongolian chapter. I’m not going to tell you which song Hoo sang to share Australian culture with her Mongolian colleagues and I’m certainly not going to tell you what happened during her encounter with a shaman – you’ll have to book a ticket to discover those gems.

What I will tell you is that this show is well worth a watch. Lizzy is a riot and most importantly, she never punches down. And if you happen to also be heading towards midlife, it might just be the warm comedic hug you’ve been craving.



