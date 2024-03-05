Time Out says

Head down the rabbit hole with the Australian Ballet as they revive Christopher Wheeldon’s acclaimed Royal Ballet production

The first cab off the rank for the Australian Ballet’s 2024 season is the biggest production ever undertaken by the company, the spectacular Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. This fantastical Helpmann Award-winning production is back by popular demand for the first time since 2019, taking over Sydney's Capitol Theatre from February 20 to March 5, 2024.

We all know Lewis Caroll's fantastical tale, which follows young Alice as she tumbles down a rabbit hole and into a series of absurd and sometimes frightful adventures in Wonderland, culminating in a clash with the Queen of Hearts.

Accompanied by a cinematic score from Wonka composer Joby Talbot, this striking ballet comes to life with vibrant sets, costumes, puppetry, optical illusions, immersive digital projections, and intricately detailed costumes and wild wigs by Tony Award-winning designer Bob Crowley.

With 27 set changes and more than 350 costumes, this isn’t the staid affair you might have come to associate with ballet – instead, you can expect a tap-dancing mad hatter and a caterpillar with 16 bejewelled and pointe-shoed feet. Christopher Wheeldon’s choreography has proved to delight kids and grown-ups alike, as has the production’s use of puppetry and immersive elements.

Don’t be late for this very important date! Tickets range from $192-$349 and you can snap them up over here.

Want more? Make your visit extra special with an overnight stay next door over in a themed room at The Capitol Hotel.

