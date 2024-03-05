Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland

  • Dance, Ballet
  • Capitol Theatre, Haymarket
  1. The mad hatter and the rabbit in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
    Photograph: Supplied/The Australian Ballet
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A dancer in a huge queen of hearts costume.
    Photograph: Supplied/The Australian Ballet
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Alice's Adventures in Wonderland ballet
    Photograph: Supplied/The Australian Ballet
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Head down the rabbit hole with the Australian Ballet as they revive Christopher Wheeldon’s acclaimed Royal Ballet production

The first cab off the rank for the Australian Ballet’s 2024 season is the biggest production ever undertaken by the company, the spectacular Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. This fantastical Helpmann Award-winning production is back by popular demand for the first time since 2019, taking over Sydney's Capitol Theatre from February 20 to March 5, 2024.

We all know Lewis Caroll's fantastical tale, which follows young Alice as she tumbles down a rabbit hole and into a series of absurd and sometimes frightful adventures in Wonderland, culminating in a clash with the Queen of Hearts. 

Accompanied by a cinematic score from Wonka composer Joby Talbot, this striking ballet comes to life with vibrant sets, costumes, puppetry, optical illusions, immersive digital projections, and intricately detailed costumes and wild wigs by Tony Award-winning designer Bob Crowley. 

With 27 set changes and more than 350 costumes, this isn’t the staid affair you might have come to associate with ballet – instead, you can expect a tap-dancing mad hatter and a caterpillar with 16 bejewelled and pointe-shoed feet. Christopher Wheeldon’s choreography has proved to delight kids and grown-ups alike, as has the production’s use of puppetry and immersive elements.  

Don’t be late for this very important date! Tickets range from $192-$349 and you can snap them up over here.

Want more? Make your visit extra special with an overnight stay next door over in a themed room at The Capitol Hotel

RECOMMENDED READS: 

Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month

Explore Sydney's arty side with our 3-day culture lovers itinerary

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
australianballet.com.au/performances/alices-adventures-in-wonderland
Address:
Capitol Theatre
13 Campbell St
Haymarket
Sydney
2000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Central
Price:
$192-$349
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.