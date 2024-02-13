Dive into Sydney’s artsy side with our three-day itinerary for culture lovers

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Sydney could easily nab the title of the culture capital of Australia. Yep, there’s more to the Harbour City than beautiful beaches, top notch restaurants, and a steadily-reanimating nightlife scene with rad dancefloors to keep you busy during the warmer months in the Emerald City.

The Sydney International Art Series (SIAS) amps up the offerings from the city’s gallery scene every summer, bringing major exhibitions from some of the world’s most influential artists exclusively to Sydney. With the latest contingent of Sydney International still open to visit through March and April, we decided to play tourist in our own city and put together the ultimate three-day itinerary for visitors and locals alike to get an in-depth art and culture fix (paired with some equally fun and sophisticated eating and drinking, too boot).

Photograph: AGNSW/Mim Stirling | Installation view of 'Kandinsky' exhibition featuring 'Around the circle' (1940)

This year, the trio of exhibitions in the series are spread across the recently expanded Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) and the iconic Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) on the edge of Circular Quay and The Rocks. You’ve probably seen images of the impressive giant metal spider that’s perched on the forecourt outside AGNSW? Well, Sydney’s cultural offerings only get more intriguing, beautiful and edgy as you explore further.



Our tip: Book in for a guided tour whenever possible. The SIAS exhibitions are all stunning on face value alone, but the knowledgeable gallery guides and volunteers will feed you breadcrumbs of information that give you a much richer understanding and appreciation of each artist and their work. And another tip: The Art Gallery of NSW is open late on Wednesdays for after-dark art adventures.

Photograph: Supplied/Steven Woodburn | Hotel Morris

If you’re feeling fancy, you can level up the tourist vibes by staying in one of the best hotels in the Sydney CBD. We set the scene by shacking up at Hotel Morris. Part of Accor’s Handwritten Collection, this boutique gem of Haymarket is housed within a towering Renaissance-style building that was once Australia’s tallest hotel. If the thought of a red-lit, golden-windowed, New York-meets-Italian Art Deco hotel (with some Australiana-accented art to boot) enchants you, this place could just be the answer to all your day dreamings.

THE ITINERARY: Three days of arts and culture in Sydney

Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Day One: See the Opera House like you’ve never seen her before



Welcome to your new home in the city’s CBD for the next three days: Hotel Morris will take your bags until you’re ready to check in. On your way to Circular Quay you’ll want to be caffeinated by the folks at Edition Coffee Roasters, because today, you’ll be seeing our Harbour icon in a whole new way – through the eyes of its OG architect, Jorn Utzon. During Utzon and the Sydney Opera House, one of a handful of tours led by Sydney Architecture Walks, you’ll get all the tea on the shocking drama that unfolded throughout the construction of the Opera House. The three hours whizz by, and you’ll walk away with a whole new appreciation for the building’s design (both what is, and what could have been). Speaking of tea, after your walking tour, you’ll refuel at White Rabbit Gallery’s beloved tea house before exploring the gallery's latest exhibition, A Blueprint for Ruins (showing 'til May 12). Back at your Hotel, Happy Hour is calling your name downstairs in the red-lit Bar Morris – and trust us, you won't want to miss dinner there either, with the kitchen dishing up degustations that will make you say "wow" (tip: add on the matching wines, the lovely staff will be happy to switch it up to suit your taste). Cap off the night with a show amongst the ornate interiors of the Capitol Theatre or the State Theatre, they’re both only a hop and a skip from where you’re laying down your head to rest tonight.

Photograph: AGNSW/Felicity Jenkins | Louise Bourgeois exhibition view in The Tank

Day Two: A day of art and culinary mastery



Start your day by fuelling up with the casual continental breakfast and fresh coffee at Hotel Morris. Then, you might as well enjoy a walk through Hyde Park on your way to the Art Gallery of New South Wales, where you’ll explore two of the blockbuster exhibitions of the Sydney International Art Series. (If you haven’t visited ANGSW since the opening of the state-of-the-art Sydney Modern expansion in late 2022, it is seriously time to correct that.) In the South Building, you’ll explore the artistic evolution of Kandinsky (showing 'til Mar 10), one of the great innovators of European abstraction. Kandinsky's mastery of colour and depth really cannot be adequately conveyed in a photo, you've gotta take the opportunity to see his work in person. (Go deeper by reading our chat with Kandinsky's curator from the Guggenheim Museum.) Lunch and MOD Dining is next – this light-filled space in the North Building will set you up for an afternoon with one of the most influential artists of the past century. (Hot tip: MOD is also a good port of call for a cocktail. Word to people with dietary restrictions though, proceed with caution.) Louise Bourgeois is celebrated with the monumental exhibition Has the Day Invaded the Night or Has the Night Invaded the Day? (until Apr 28). Featuring an eclectic mix of works from the breadth of the French-American artist's long career – from the huge and impressive, to the tiny and delicate – this impressive exhibition is divided into "Day" and "Night" (get ready to head underground into the darkness of The Tank. After all that, pick your jaw up off the floor and head back to the hotel for a quick refresh, then an early dinner of plates that will make you exclaim “I can’t believe that’s vegan!” at Alibi Bar and Dining before finishing off the night with Sydney Theatre Company. Take your pick between the bright ‘Barbiecore’ looks of satirical rom-com A Fool In Love in the Wharf Theatres at Walsh Bay (until Mar 17) or Heather Mitchell’s star turn in RBG: Of Many, One at the Sydney Opera House (until Mar 30).

Photograph: MCA/Zan Wimberley | Tacita Dean exhibition view

Day Three: Rocks your socks off



It’s your final day, but we still have plenty in store. You’re spending the day in The Rocks, starting off with an Aboriginal Dreaming Tour with Dreamtime Southern X, where you’ll learn about the longest living culture on earth and discover how contemporary Aboriginal society is right in the heart of cosmopolitan Sydney today. Your knowledgeable and generous guide will have you looking at the city, and our country, with fresh eyes. Lunch at Le Foote (Time Out Sydney’s Restaurant of the year for 2023) (note: it’s open for lunch Wed-Sun) is your last hurrah before an artsy finale at the MCA. This is where you will discover the final piece of the Sydney International Art Series puzzle – the most expansive tribute to influential artist Tacita Dean (until Mar 3) ever seen in the Southern Hemisphere. Take your time this one, lingering over works like the artist’s imposingly wall-sized yet delicate blackboard drawings, and the eclectic film works that you’ll find buzzing away in hidden nooks. After that, take in the sights with a drink in hand at The Glenmore, or elevate your views of the city with a cocktail at Henry Deane. After soaking it all in, bid adieu to Hotel Morris as you pick up your bags, and carry the cultural vibes back home. (Or you can always stay another night…)

Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW | The MCA and Circular Quay

Time Out's writers were hosted as guests of Destination New South Wales and Accor Hotels.

RECCOMENDED READS: