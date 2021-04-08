Darling it's better, down where it's wetter as The Little Mermaid swims into Sydney

Fairytales are lighting up the city like we’re all wishing upon a star right now. Disney musical spectacular Frozen, spun from Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, has added extra matinees for the Easter holidays, and you can also check out a new contemporary ballet, Grimm, based on the dark tales of the Brothers Grimm who wrote Snow White and Sleeping Beauty. Now The Little Mermaid is swimming into the mix of this magical line-up of Sydney shows ready to cast a spell on you.

The Victorian State Ballet will take up residence at The Concourse in Chatswood with their vision of this under the sea fantasy. But spirit your way to snapping up tickets today, because there are only two shows each day this weekend: Saturday, April 10 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Sunday, April 11 at 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Ariel will be performed by Alana Puddy and Janae Kerr alternately, with Charlie Morton as the admiring sailor she saves from the wild seas after a devastating shipwreck. Michelle Cassar de Sierra choreographs the ensemble of 35 limber dancers, bringing to bear elements of physical theatre. Expect magnificent costumes and sets too in this must-see show for all the family.