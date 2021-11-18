Pull up a beanbag for a free family-friendly screening of The Polar Express and Elf

As balmy Summer days draw closer, with the festive season just around the corner, it's high time to spend an evening at an outdoor cinema watching a classic Christmas movie or two. Georges River Council thinks so too, so they’ve arranged for a family-friendly picnic-style movie night down by the river at Carrs Park on Sunday December 5 – and it’s totally free to attend.

Pack a picnic blanket and get down early to snag a bean bag. There will be food trucks there, with snacks from Norma’s Burger Bar and treats from Sydney Ice Cream Vans. The big screen roars to life with a screening of The Polar Express at 4pm, followed by Will Ferrel in his silliest role ever in Elf at 5.30pm.



First come, first served at this Covid-safe event. Find more info here.

Love movies alfresco? Check out the best outdoor cinemas in Sydney.