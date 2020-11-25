The best outdoor cinemas in Sydney
You're spoiled for choice when it comes to watching flicks in the open air when the mercury starts to rise in Sydney
Feel like enjoying a film in a park, by the water, or even on the water? From blockbusters to tearjerkers, rom-coms to thrillers, you can catch them all in the great outdoors across the city thanks to a proliferation of popcorn-offering spots popping up across the city.
Bring a rug and some snacks (or buy them from handy pop-up eateries) and settle in with the fam – some cinemas will even let you bring your dog.
Sydney's most scenic outdoor movie screenings
1. Moonlight Cinema
Pack your picnic baskets, because Sydney’s favourite outdoor cinema experience is returning to Centennial Park. After months of being cooped up inside, we’re super-pumped for the return of movies outdoors, as steamy hot summer nights set into the city’s sun-baked streets. The program kicks off with Pulp Fiction on November 26, with Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, and Elizabeth Debicki on December 2. Sundays are for superheroes, including Oscar-winner Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Homegrown hero Hugh Jackman will also strap on his tippity tappity shoes for a rousing rendition of The Greatest Showman (Dec 8) and, of course, with Christmas rapidly approaching, the love/hate opinion columns will be unleashed once more when the other beloved Hugh, Mr Grant, shows up in Love, Actually (Dec 16 and 18).
2. Mov'in Boat Floating Cinema
Mov'in Bed is upping the ante on summer movie-going this year, transforming into Mov'in Boat, bringing a fun (and socially distanced) floating cinema to the harbour. Kicking off on December 3, the water-bound season will run until March 21, 2021. Head out onto the lapping harbour waters via rowboat ($119.90 for up to four people – or just you and your date), lie back in a plush day bed on a floating pontoon ($99.90 for two people and $109.90 for three), or go full luxury with the VIP option. It's $149.90 for two people and $169.90 for three and you'll get umbrellas, popcorn and access to an exclusive bar, as well as the option to order a sumptuous fine dining spread from Star restaurants like Sokyo (your go-to for melt-in-your-mouth sushi), Black Bar and Grill (juicy steaks aplenty) or Flying Fish (for a real waterfront extravaganza). It all kicks off on December 3 with romantic classic Dirty Dancing. Over the season,you can see heart-wrencher Lion, romantic swoon-fest Casablanca and quirky rom-com The Broken Hearts Gallery, as well as a whole lot more. Check here for the full season.
3. Westpac OpenAir
AACTA Award winner Eric Bana will walk the red carpet on December 15 when Westpac OpenAir returns to Mrs Macquaries Point with the Opera House and Bridge as the staggering backdrop. The full program drops on November 30, but for now, consider us super excited to finally get our eyes on opening night movie The Dry. Adapted from the mega best-selling crime thriller novel by Jane Harper, the film stars Bana as financial investigator Aaron Falk, who gets embroiled in a shocking murder when he returns to his rural hometown. It also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Miranda Tapsell, Keir O’Donnell and Matt Nable. The perfect kick-off to a summer season of popcorn-ready films by the water. Stay tuned for more major announcements soon. You can sign up for the newsletter here. The first round of tickets goes on sale at 9am on Thursday, December 10, and it's always a big selling drawcard, so don't dilly-dally.
4. American Express Openair Cinemas Bondi
Folks the world over think of Bondi Beach when you say Sydney, so what could be better than taking in the views of that sweeping stretch of sand with a cold beverage and watchign the sun go down just in time to settle in in fornt of the Pavillion for a movie under the stars set to the sound of the surf? Prepare for a packed program of movies, dining and music. The Bondi Pavillion season will feature exciting new films plus absolute classics. You can sign up here to be the first to hear when the program drops.
5. Skyline Drive-In Blacktown
Enjoy all the Christmas movies you can manage with Sydney’s dedicated drive-in cinema this December. From Home Alone to The Grinch, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to Elf. And of course they will also be showing Bruce Willis' time-honoured addition to the holidays, Die Hard, because sometimes the silly season needs more mayhem. We love the joint's en pointe 1950s theme, with diner food like hamburgers, hot dogs, shakes and banana splits served by staff in era-appropriate costume. And yes, you can honk your horn to festive fave Love, Actually.
6. American Express Openair Cinemas Inner West
Cadigal Green, on the south-of-King-Street side of the University of Sydney, will host a new season of American Express Openair Cinemas for a month-long session from Jan 4 2021-February 2. Even better, they actively welcome patrons in possession of four legs, with dogs basically treated like VIPS, which is a major plus in our books adn means no puppy sooks will you indulge in popcorn time. The line-up includes festive new releases as well as big blockbuster screenings we’ve been waiting to watch all year.
