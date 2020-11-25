The best outdoor cinemas in Sydney

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to watching flicks in the open air when the mercury starts to rise in Sydney

Feel like enjoying a film in a park, by the water, or even on the water? From blockbusters to tearjerkers, rom-coms to thrillers, you can catch them all in the great outdoors across the city thanks to a proliferation of popcorn-offering spots popping up across the city.

Bring a rug and some snacks (or buy them from handy pop-up eateries) and settle in with the fam – some cinemas will even let you bring your dog.

