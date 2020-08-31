When is it not an outright win to get your hands on a killer red dress? Answer: when the dress in question is literally a killer.

That’s the premise of fabulously barmy, retro-style ‘giallo’ horror comedy In Fabric. The latest oddball movie from celebrated British writer/director Peter Strickland (Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke of Burgundy), the cult hit-in-the-making sees Secrets & Lies star Marianne Jean-Baptiste terrorised by a department store indulgence. And not just because she's maxed her credit card.

Thrilling audiences at last year’s Sydney Film Festival and Melbourne International Film Festival with its gleefully subversive message on the evils of consumerism, it’s a hoot. Time Out Reviewer Joshua Rothkopf says of the film’s wildly shifting tone, “You can enjoy these scenes in the goofy way they’re meant to be received, but if you sit through this mesmeric film, one that eventually scrapes the far edge of a nightmare, you won’t leave laughing.” So spook yourself silly with this wickedly fun shock-frock film nasty.

Now you have a chance to see it again, thanks to an online screening hosted by Melbourne’s glamorous Capitol cinema and its owner, RMIT University. Jump onto thecapitol.tv and the film will be available to stream for 24 hours from Friday September 11 at 7pm. Then, at 7pm on Saturday, September 12, you can watch a live video chat between Strickland and renowned Australian film critic, author and horror buff Alexandra Heller-Nicholas.

And as if that wasn’t enough of a bargain for the $14 ticket fee, you’ll also get access to a second film debrief between Strickland, In Fabric costume designer Jo Thompson (This Is England) and Dr Ricarda Bigolin, associate dean of fashion and textiles design at RMIT on Monday, September 14 at 5.30pm.

