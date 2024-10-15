Crawl under the blankets with a glass of wine and settle in for another season of screenings in bed at Barangaroo. This fun twist on the classic outdoor cinema has been running since 2016, offering Sydney’s film buffs the chance to see new releases and beloved cinematic moments on the big screen while snuggling up under the doona. After setting up down on a man-made "beach" at Barangaroo in 2023, Mov'in Bed is back for its pop-up shoreline affair. With the new Metro station nearby, there couldn't be a better time to snuggle up under the stars in this beatiful harbourside spot.

It's not just the views that will be looking extra impressive this year. Using cutting-edge 4K technology, Mov'in Bed will be treating its film fans to the highest of high-def quality and the largest outdoor movie screen in Australia.

Summer blockbusters headline this year's Sydney season, including the hotly anticipated Wicked movie adaptation, cheeky duo Deadpool and Wolverine, and the latest creation of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Strap in for the festive season too with showings of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Elf, and Love Actually.

The mobile cinema will be offering dine-in-bed dinner service, this year featuring hand-crafted pizza, burgers and fish and chips, or you're allowed to bring your own (cold) food. If you book one of the VIP tickets, you can get any mobile food service like UberEats delivered right to your bed.

You can book one of the beds (accommodating up to three people – cosy) at Barangaroo from November 29, 2024. Sitting tickets are also available at a reduced price.

