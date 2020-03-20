The 9 best food movies you should be streaming right now

This landmark Mexican film based on a magical-realist novel has all the trappings of a classic love story: Tita loves Pedro, but Tita's mother does not. Pedro marries Tita's sister and poor Tita finds herself cooking in sorrow – until she discovers she has the power to transfer her feelings to others through the food she prepares. Seldom has forbidden love been so sensual and chock full of visceral thrill.





Available online via SBS On Demand.