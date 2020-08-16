1. Bluey (ABC Kids)
You know that 179 million episode downloads can’t be wrong, and they’re not. The made-in-Brisbane Bluey is sheer genius, a show that portrays Aussie child raising with incredible affection, humour and authenticity. Bluey and Bingo are little girl dogs, and the show is about nothing more than the games they play with their parents – simple things like climbing Mount Mumanddad, keeping a balloon in the air, or pretending to be restaurant owners or old ladies. Dave McCormack, once better known as the lead singer of 1990s indie band Custard, is perfect voice casting as the indulgent dad Bandit, whose willingness to humiliate himself to amuse his kids has made guilty fathers across the country up their game. Series 2 is just being rolled out, and with so many ideas for make-believe games to play at home, it's the show we really, really need right now.