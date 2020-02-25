Gay saunas in Sydney

HeadQuarters is a Cruise Club (or sex on premises venue) for men to get it on, hot and safely with other men. If you've never ventured into a sex venue here is how it works; You rock on up and try to hide your nerves, pay a modest fee (usually under $25) for entry and once you are through the doors wander around sizing up fellas who are hopefully sizing you up right back. As a dry-cruising venue, patrons are required to remain clothed until they hop in a cubicle, sling room or booth with their new 'buddy', where both parties can then strip down and get it on! HeadQuarters offers a number of themed areas such as a sling room, garage room and dark room, so punters have plenty of options to get creative in. Condoms and lube are practically on tap here, encouraging all horny buggers to get busy safely.



By Andrew Georgiou