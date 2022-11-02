The best LGBTQI + and Gay beaches in Sydney

This pretty spread of sand around the corner from Bondi is a good choice for those who want to avoid being overrun by families and children while they sunbathe, and good for groups who want to have a barbecue or picnic – the grassy area up the back has covered kiosks for eating, or there's a café on site. This is also a key locale for the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition. Getting into the water? Be careful for the rips, which can be intense, especially on the western edge of the beach.