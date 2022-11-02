The best LGBTQI + and Gay beaches in Sydney

This little stretch of sand at the end of South Head peninsula is a clothing-frowned-upon beach – though technically it's been clothing-optional since Neville Wran made it so in 1976. It can be a bit of a boys' club of you're gay and looking to cruise and you can expect stink-eye if you choose the option of actually wearing clothing, but this is mostly a welcoming beach. Nude straights frequent the sand too. Note, this is one for the exhibitionists – many gay blogs and gay travel sites note that tourists often come here to gawp.
Whether you're looking to meet a new friend or just want to hang out with likeminded people, these are the best LGBTQI + and gay friendly beaches in Sydney.