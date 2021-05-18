RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Live on Stage

Here's your chance to see the queens of season one in the flesh and fabulous

G’day, g’day, g’day cobbers! After years of wishing and waiting, Australia very own RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise finally aired in May. As the season continues to gag audiences on both sides of the Tasman, the queens of the first season are already setting their sights on the next phase of their Drag Race journey, the obligatory post-season tour.

All ten of these Aussie and New Zealander glamazons will be hitting the road like Priscilla, bringing their Antipodean brand of drag excellence to stages all over the country this September. Expect lip syncs for the gods, hair as high as the heavens, a heap of Drag Race Down Under in-jokes (“That means nothing”), and a whole lot of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

Sydney drag lovers can catch the show at the Hordern Pavillion on Saturday, September 18. Superfans will also be able to book a VIP experience which includes a meet-and-greet session before the show, as well as priority entry and premium seating in the first ten rows.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from midday on Friday, May 21, with the general release tickets going on sale on Monday, May 24.