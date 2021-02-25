All the ways to experience drag in Sydney

Witnessing a seasoned, professional queen work a room with a seamless lip-synch and an unclockable look is quite something. But then, watching a brand new performer push their limits can be equally fierce. Baby drag nights are awash with performance jitters and community camaraderie, and those elements could be what sees lines of people filing down Oxford Street mid-week at Universal for Slay 4 Pay and its sister event, Slay 2 Stay, hosted by Carmen Geddit and Charisma Belle from 9pm every Wednesday. “No two nights are ever the same, but what I can guarantee is a great time,” Charisma Belle tells us. “The young queens are always full of surprises. Because it’s the first time some of these queens have been on stage, they try things that don’t always go to plan. From wigs falling off to costume malfunctions and terrible acrobatics, the girls really do whatever it takes to slay. Slay 4 Pay is for everyone that has a queer act, and entering is simple: just show up with a USB and good number and you can enter. The audience usually decides the winner, so bring your friends to cheer you on.”

Regular Slay programming is sometimes interrupted for Slay 2 Stay, a continuous knockout competition that is known to get heated. There’s drag five nights a week at Universal, and you can also catch a lot of the baby queens at Sunday Shenanigans from 7pm, an open mic-style performance night. Over in Erskineville, you can also see some drag babies play at the Imperial’s Lip Sync Heroes from 7pm, with Farren Heit and Ruby Slippers.

“I think events like this are becoming more and more important. Drag Race and social media have changed the drag industry, and as a result, everyone thinks they are a drag queen,” says Charisma. “You can learn how to do your makeup, wig design and how to sew all without leaving the comfort of your own home. One thing that can’t be learned from a computer screen is stagecraft. The only way to truly learn what an audience wants and likes is to be up there on the stage.”