Paddington’s chic skin clinic delivers on results and feel-good factors

For ten years, Lisa Rush walked past a line of Victorian terraces right by Paddington’s Five Ways, dreaming of one day owning a skin clinic there. Fast forward a decade, and she received a call out of the blue from a real estate agent saying one of those buildings was available. That was two years ago. Since then, Lisa has never looked back.

Born in the UK, Lisa is a registered nurse in aesthetic medicine, with more than 15 years of experience under her belt helping people look and feel their best. In 2016, she opened her first practice in Woollahra, with her loyal patients following her when she moved to the next suburb. That’s because her philosophy is simple: she concentrates on the overall health and tone of the skin with the aim to produce natural-looking results.

With a fresh white exterior and black lace balcony, the Glenmore Road terrace looks similar to the high-end fashion boutiques dotted throughout Paddington’s tree-lined streets. Inside is just as nice, with minimal chic interiors, florals and incredible artworks (that’s you, original Slim Aarons). I’m greeted at the door with a smile and welcomed inside. Lisa tells me the team is made up of three nurses, a dermal therapist and a doctor who are available to help patients achieve their skin goals.

Lisa offers a range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments to minimise the signs of ageing and enhance your skin health, from injectables to facials, microneedling and skin firming. I’m here to try out the hydrafacial – a foundation treatment – which Lisa says will give me glowing and fabulous skin, adding that it's her favourite date-night and pre- and post-holiday treatment. I am going on a date this evening, so that’s a tick. We begin by talking about my skin, deep-diving into my health and history, including any concerns (hello, not enough sleep). Then it’s time for my treatment. It goes for half an hour and consists of three parts. The cleanse and peel, which deeply exfoliates the skin, is followed by a suction, which removes all unwanted debris from the pores and feels squishy but not unpleasant. Lastly, Lisa applies a nourishing moisturiser with antioxidants and peptides to give maximum glow.

I indeed leave with glowing skin – even my date said so – but more than that, I felt good. Have you ever been to a beautician or skin clinic and left feeling like a deflated balloon? I sure have – and this was not that. Lisa and the team were warm and kind, informed and knowledgeable, and I’m already looking forward to my return visit. If you’re keen to know more, you can book a consultation and chat with the team here.

