The Roundhouse is a building that teeters on a knife edge between being an architectural masterclass in brutalism and just being one big damn eyesore. During its former life as a council building, it was likely most visitors to Newcastle saw it as the latter, but thanks to the vision of the Crystalbrook hotel group, it’s gone from concrete oddity to one of the standard-bearers of Newcastle's burgeoning high-end tourism boom.

The Crystalbrook Kingsley became Newcastle’s first five-star hotel when it opened its doors in June 2021 (the recently opened QT Newcastle has followed hot on its heels). With its central location in the heart of Newcastle’s civic precinct, it could not be better situated for guests hoping to explore the city and its surrounds. But the Kingsley is also packed with excellent facilities that make for a satisfying staycation without having to roam too far from your room.

A design language that leans on curves and swerves is both an echo of the building’s cylindrical structure and a way to soften the harder, brutalist elements of the architecture to create a cosier vibe. The 130-key hotel channels a sleek, chic yet understated brand of luxury that also boasts excellent sustainability credentials, using locally sourced, upcycled and recycled materials wherever possible. Custom furniture made using reclaimed timber; undyed wool carpets requiring less harmful production methods; and Australia’s first waste-free hotel bathrooms featuring 100 per cent biodegradable or recyclable amenities are just a handful of the ways the Kingsley wears its green heart on its stylish sleeve.

Hometown pride is also on full display. The sunny colour scheme of the rooms is a wink and a nod to the city’s coal mining history, with charcoal accents counterpointed by canary yellow finishes and feather motifs. The bespoke joinery of the mini-bar contains a selection of locally sourced wines and confectionery from the Hunter Valley. Guests can choose an urban, park or harbour view, making the most of the panoramic sweep of the building, overlooking the waters of the marina, the hustle and bustle of King Street or quaint terraces of the Hill district and Civic Park.

As you'd expect from a luxury hotel in the 21st century, the latest tech underpins the guest experience. The room’s settings and services can be controlled by tablet, and guests can effortlessly stream their own content or browse an impressively diverse collection of movies and TV shows while they enjoy their room service. But when it comes to sustenance, trust us, it’s well worth leaving your room.

The jewel in the crown of the Kingsley is its stunning bar and restaurant, aptly named Roundhouse, perched on the hotel’s top floor with floor-to-ceiling windows to take in those epic Newcastle vistas. And it’s not just the views that are impressive. The menu is a celebration of local produce, with 80 per cent of the dishes on offer featuring ingredients grown or sourced within a three-hour radius of the hotel. Of course, the wine list showcases a who’s who of Hunter Valley vineyards, but executive chef Natalie Bot transports diners far beyond NSW, summoning the flavours of the Mediterranean with dishes such as polenta cake with sweet fig jus or paperbark-basked whole market fish with sunrise lime pickle.

Pro tip: make time for a pre-dinner cocktail at Roundhouse's Hunter granite-topped bar. Whisky lovers should not go past the Kingsley Fashioned – a mingling of the Macallan 15yo Single Malt, house golden syrup and black walnut bitters, wood smoked within a custom-made glass cabinet. And if you really want to channel the hotel’s sustainable spirit, there are even two zero-waste cocktails on the menu. After all, it's easy being green when it's this downright delicious.