The glimmering waters around Palm Beach have just become the soft surrounds for a new, luxury stay unlike anything else seen on the high seas around the Northern parts... well, at least since 2020. Named ‘Lilypad II’, this bougie floating cottage is setting a new gold standard for getaway boltholes everywhere, with this sustainably-made paradise coming with its own masseuse, Champagne, a private tender boat and chef-prepared gourmet meals, all ready for your instant pleasure.

Not too shabby, if you ask us.

The original Lilypad, completed in 2018, was also a simple yet stunning villa, floating serenely on one of Sydney’s most beautiful waterways. It was initially only accessible to a select few, making this members-only holiday home one of the most exclusive getaways in the country. Fortunately, the owners decided to make it available to everyone (or at least those who could afford the admittedly eye-watering price) in mid-2019, but just over a year later in September 2020, disaster struck. A fire broke out and quickly engulfed the property, and while no one was injured in the accident, it seemed Sydney's OG floating guesthouse was gone for good.

But its successor is not just a return to form but an evolution for this one-of-a-kind holiday destination. The latest villa is still all about emphasing peace and escape without compromising on eco-friendly privacy or the more luxurious high-end touches (aka, an infrared sauna onboard). However, Lilypad's latest incarnation is channeling an all-new aesthetic with even more luxe facilities. Full of creamy curves, glossy pale timbers and Scandinavian-inspired charm, Lilypad II comes with an open-plan fireplace, an on-board wine selection, and the ability to dip off your accom and straight into the azure depths of Pittwater.

Lilypad is not just there for the couples who want a romantic overnight getaway stay, but also for all those who like to dine in only the most glamorous of settings, with it also offering folks the option of hosting twelve people for a bougie sit-down lunch or eighteen for a standing canape function. Every booking comes with a bottle of French Champers, as well as a tasting plate and gourmet chef-made meals, with visitors also given the option of a private seaplane charter, a private chef and onboard spa and beauty treatments.

Given the lashings of luxe touches, a stay here carries a hefty price tag – it is a floating terracotta manor that comes with Champagne and private seaplanes after all. Stays at Lilypad II start at $1950 a night and can be booked through the Lilypad website.

