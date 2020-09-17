The most unusual holiday accommodation you can rent in NSW

Why settle for ordinary when you can stay at one of these whimsical and quirky holiday lets?

When it comes to tourist accommodation, NSW boasts a dizzying range of options. You can stay in boutique hotels and budget motels, beachside villas and winery thrillers, cute campgrounds and flashy glampgrounds, five-star resorts and places with tennis courts – what we’re trying to say is, you’re spoilt for choice.

But what if you’re looking for a more out-of-the-ordinary place to lay your head? Here's a selection of the kookiest, coolest, most whimsically odd places you can stay in NSW, from a pimped-out treehouse to a bonafide movie set. So, where will you book first?

Ready to flash some cash on your next trip? Head to one of the most luxurious places to stay in NSW.