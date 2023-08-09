Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pullman Sydney Penrith

  • Hotels
  • Penrith
  1. Reception at the Pullman Sydney Penrith
    Photograph Supplied/The Buzz Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Tori Bar at the Pullman Sydney Penrith
    Photograph Supplied/The Buzz Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Room at the Pullman Sydney Penrith
    Photograph Supplied/The Buzz Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Marcel bar and bistro at the Pullman Sydney Penrith
    Photograph Supplied/The Buzz Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Penrith just got its first-ever five-star hotel and it looks pretty luxe

First it was the announcement of a massive airport coming to Western Sydney, now it’s Penrith scoring itself its first five-star hotel, a luxe Pullman. Western Sydney is undergoing a transformation and it's coming up in the world as a hub for all things business, entertainment and leisure.

No expense has been spared with Accor’s Penrith Pullman. The $110 million precinct is complete with 153 rooms, a state-of-the-art function centre, and a lush range of 8,000 native plants to show off Australia’s gorgeous flora.

Each room has a sleep therapy menu, accessible via a tablet, so you can support your shut-eye time with sleep masks and high-tech pillows. And the mini bar is stocked with some boutique booze from Manly Spirits and Nick O’Leary Wines. 

For a light bite to eat or some evening drinks and live music, you can head to the hotel’s lobby bar, Tori. Dinner is covered at Marcel Bar and Bistro, where the food is modern-European inspired – think tartare, lobster rolls and côte de bœuf. Marcel also has an adjoining open wine cellar where sommeliers will fill your glass and share their expertise.

Then there's the Pullman’s fitness and wellness centre, which was designed in partnership with the high-performance team at the Penrith Panthers NRL club.

The Pullman has incorporated a heap of sustainable initiatives at the hotel, including providing glass bottles for guests that can be used at refillable water stations around the hotel, no single-use plastics and a special watering system for the gardens.

Being right between the Blue Mountains and the Sydney CBD, the Penrith Pullman is looking like a real nice staycation location right about now.

Keen to keep reading? Here are some other popular articles:

These are Sydney's hottest restaurants that you can book right now

The Harbour City has just welcomed a brand spanking new dining precinct with the opening of Sydney Place

Here are the finest places to get a drink in Sydneytown

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
83 Mulgoa Rd
Penrith
Penrith
2750
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.