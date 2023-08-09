Time Out says

Penrith just got its first-ever five-star hotel and it looks pretty luxe

First it was the announcement of a massive airport coming to Western Sydney, now it’s Penrith scoring itself its first five-star hotel, a luxe Pullman. Western Sydney is undergoing a transformation and it's coming up in the world as a hub for all things business, entertainment and leisure.

No expense has been spared with Accor’s Penrith Pullman. The $110 million precinct is complete with 153 rooms, a state-of-the-art function centre, and a lush range of 8,000 native plants to show off Australia’s gorgeous flora.

Each room has a sleep therapy menu, accessible via a tablet, so you can support your shut-eye time with sleep masks and high-tech pillows. And the mini bar is stocked with some boutique booze from Manly Spirits and Nick O’Leary Wines.

For a light bite to eat or some evening drinks and live music, you can head to the hotel’s lobby bar, Tori. Dinner is covered at Marcel Bar and Bistro, where the food is modern-European inspired – think tartare, lobster rolls and côte de bœuf. Marcel also has an adjoining open wine cellar where sommeliers will fill your glass and share their expertise.

Then there's the Pullman’s fitness and wellness centre, which was designed in partnership with the high-performance team at the Penrith Panthers NRL club.

The Pullman has incorporated a heap of sustainable initiatives at the hotel, including providing glass bottles for guests that can be used at refillable water stations around the hotel, no single-use plastics and a special watering system for the gardens.

Being right between the Blue Mountains and the Sydney CBD, the Penrith Pullman is looking like a real nice staycation location right about now.