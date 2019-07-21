This 590-room five-star beauty is Sydney’s first luxury hotel built in the CBD since 1999. The high-rise sits next to the International Convention Centre. There are three bars, including a Champagne bar with an impressive selection of wine by the glass, and an onsite French restaurant called Atelier, which transforms into a decadent breakfast buffet each morning.
Time Out tip: You’ll want to spend some time in the infinity pool, which juts out dramatically over Darling Harbour and has its own bar for waterside cocktails.