Sydney
Timeout

SKYE Suites Green Square

  • Hotels
  • Alexandria
  1. Skye Suites Green Square
    Photograph: Supplied | Skye Suites
  2. Skye Suites Green Square rooftop pool
    Photograph: Supplied | Skye Suites
  3. Skye Suites Green Square
    Photograph: Supplied | Skye Suites
  4. Skye Suites Green Square
    Photograph: Supplied | Skye Suites
  5. Skye Suites Green Square
    Photograph: Supplied | Skye Suites
SKYE Suites Green Square offers boutique suites with the convenience of apartment-style living. Located south of the Sydney CBD, the property is just a 4-minute train ride from Kingsford Smith Airport, while Green Square station is located just 100 m from the hotel, just 10 minutes’ drive from Sydney CBD and Sydney International Airport The rooms offer free unlimited WiFi and a flat-screen Smart TV. Each of the large, open plan suites offer plush bespoke bedding, a full kitchen/kitchenette and an internal laundry. Included in all rooms are Kevin Murphy bathroom amenities. This luxury property is located just a 5-minute drive away from Moore Park Golf Course, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Royal Randwick Racecourse.

RECOMMENDED: 

These are the best hotels in Sydney

And these are the cream of the crop: Sydney's best luxury stays




Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Address:
8 Tweed Place
Sydney
2017
Price:
Suite: AUD128.86 - AUD379.00
