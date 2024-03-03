Time Out says

SKYE Suites Green Square offers boutique suites with the convenience of apartment-style living. Located south of the Sydney CBD, the property is just a 4-minute train ride from Kingsford Smith Airport, while Green Square station is located just 100 m from the hotel, just 10 minutes’ drive from Sydney CBD and Sydney International Airport The rooms offer free unlimited WiFi and a flat-screen Smart TV. Each of the large, open plan suites offer plush bespoke bedding, a full kitchen/kitchenette and an internal laundry. Included in all rooms are Kevin Murphy bathroom amenities. This luxury property is located just a 5-minute drive away from Moore Park Golf Course, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Royal Randwick Racecourse.

