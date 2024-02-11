Time Out says

I wake up to the faint sound of magpies singing. Opening my eyes, I look out past the veranda and see rows and rows of vines, some leaves beginning to turn a shade of apricot, marking the end of summer. Two kangaroos are feeding on grass. In the background is the towering bush-cloaked Broken Back Range. I pick up my current book – one of Jane Harper’s page-turners – and relax back into the soft and cloud-like bed, the thought of fresh coffee not far from my mind. In short, when it comes to mornings, this is pretty much as good as it gets.

I’m staying at The Lane Retreat on Palmers Lane in Pokolbin. It’s one of the Hunter Valley's newest accommodation offerings, located about a two-hour drive north of Sydney. There are 60 premium charcoal retreats scattered across 15 hectares of natural bushland – but it feels like there are far fewer. That’s because each retreat is cleverly designed so the properties face the idyllic views, while maximising the privacy of guests. Sitting on my veranda with a glass of wine in the afternoon, I felt like I was the only one there. Well, me and the ’roos. It was only when I was heading out at night that I saw other guests – couples sitting down with a cheese platter and a side of romance, friends spilling out on the grass cracking jokes, and others admiring the flaming sunset.

Each modern and chic studio retreat comes with a king bed, a shower with two rain shower heads – and enough space to fit eight people – a private deck, and a couch to kick back, relax and breathe in the vineyard and mountain views. Coffee, tea, the expensive kind of granola, banana bread and fresh fruit is complimentary, and there’s WIFI if you need to WFH (work from Hunter). Plus, there’s a mini bar stocked up with booze for your sundowner.

Bring your swimmers – there’s a pool in the middle of the property complete with a dozen sun lounges, umbrellas and lush greenery. And be sure to peruse The Lane Pantry, which is stocked with local vino, pretty gifts and snacks.

One of the best things about The Lane Retreat is while you’re surrounded by nature’s peace and quiet, it’s a short drive to many of the Hunter’s top wineries – Usher Tinkler Wines and Margan Wines would be my pick – as well as killer restaurants, making this an excellent base to explore wine country. For instance, Bimbadgen Wood Fire Pizza is a three-minute drive away. But if you’re looking for a truly memorable night out, make a booking at the Hunter icons EXP and Muse Restaurant. Is the sun shining? Head to Yellow Billy Restaurant for fire-powered plates with big flavours.

If you’re in need of a nature reset, keen to book a romantic weekender, or looking for a restorative solo getaway, The Lane Retreat delivers. Pack your bags, don’t forget your favourite book and a cossie, and make a beeline here. Trust me, you won’t want to leave.

Time Out stayed as a guest of The Lane Retreat.

