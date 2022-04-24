Time Out says

Musical mayhem and movement fuse in this family show with a circus twist

Straight from the score and onto the stage, the man known as Mozart appears amid a storm of powder, tumbling and twirling in this family show with a circus twist.

To those who know him, he is Wolfgang, the dart-playing ratbag. To those who are watching and listening, he is the wigged genius Mozart.

Designed to amaze people from the age of three and upwards, this show invites audiences of all ages to discover Mozart’s irrepressible spirit and vibrant compositions through physical comedy and mischievous antics.

Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus reinvents the composer’s magical music in a skillful and illuminating show featuring Circa’s dexterous daredevil artists and a live accordionist. Watch as the notes are physically lifted off the page as performers bring the renowned compositions to life under the eccentric swirl of the conductor’s baton.

This show takes over the dazzlingly refurbished Theatre Royal in the April school holidays for a tandem Circa season. At night, the grown ups come out to play with the adults-only revue Circa’s Peepshow.

Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus plays from April 20 to 23. Get your tickets here.